John Arthur Melton passed away surrounded by love of his family, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
John was born March 20, 1937, to Perry A. Melton and Laura E. Willburn in Carrizozo, NM. John enlisted in the United States Army in 1955 and served in the 740th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Missile Battalion in Presidio of San Francisco. John also served with the 910th Engineer Combat Company in Alaska, and the 200th Air Defense Artillery 1st and 5th Battalions. In the civilian sector, John devoted most of his career to the retail and service industry up until his retirement. John loved fishing, hunting, working in his yard and garden, and cooking.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Laura (Ethel) Melton; brother, Len Melton; son, Michael A. Licking.
Those left to cherish John's memory are his wife, Cathy; daughter, Erica; son, James (Carrie); sister, Mary Lou Zugg; brothers, Perry Melton, Dee Melton; numerous nieces, nephews, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
