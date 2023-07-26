John David Pinkerton, 69, went to heaven on July 7, 2023 in Roswell, New Mexico. There will be a memorial at Christ’s Church in Roswell on July 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Gerry Chavez officiating.
John David (“Papa”) was born on November 19, 1953 to James Miller Pinkerton and Letha Alta (Pierce) Pinkerton in Hutchinson County, Texas. He worked in various occupations throughout New Mexico and Nevada and probably elsewhere, as John David was known for adventure and travel. Those who knew him knew him to be a “jack of all trades.”
He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and also attended Believer’s Fellowship where he faithfully and quietly loved the body of Christ.
John David married the love of his life, Bonnie Gail, in Roswell in 1984 where they lived together until her untimely death in 1987. He is survived by his three daughters, DeNette Pinkerton of Georgetown, Texas; Angela Pinkerton Thompson and her husband, Jeremiah, and Alicia Pinkerton, both of Roswell. Also surviving him are his brothers Pat Pinkerton and Phillip Pinkerton of Searchlight, Nevada, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
By far John David’s highlight of life was his job as “Papa.” His heart was most happy spending time with his grandchildren starting with Katelynn Tan and Zack Vassar, both of Georgetown, Texas. The last years of his life were spent playing with, loving and enjoying to the fullest his grandchildren Serenity, Josiah, Jonah and Jacob Thompson, Mireya, Joseph and Jonathon, as well as his inherited “daughter”, Loretta Rice, and her children Amara, Sammy and John Michael.
He is predeceased by his father and mother, James and Letha Pinkerton; also his brother Jimmy Pinkerton of Searchlight, Nevada and sister and brother-in-law, Octavia and Sonny Wallace, of Artesia, New Mexico.
John David was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Service arrangements are with Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory.