John Henry

John C. Henry passed away on May 26, 2022 at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. He was born March 17, 1953 in Clovis, New Mexico to Vella Mae and Clifford Henry.
John met his wife, Glenda, while both were attending Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. They married when John was a first-year medical student at the University of New Mexico Medical School in 1975. Upon finishing his Dermatology residency in 1983 at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, they both moved to Roswell, New Mexico, where his parents lived. John practiced medicine for 36 years in Roswell before retiring in March 2019.
Besides John's love of practicing medicine was his love for his family and friends. He was an avid book reader and enjoyed keeping up with many types of sports.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Glenda, two sons; John David and wife Rachael and granddaughter, Evelyn; son Michael and wife Lanay and grandsons Augustine and Levi; sister Sally and husband Bob Sanford; niece Beverly and husband Wayne Hall; nephew Bob and wife Wendy Sanford; sister-in-law Sharlyn and husband Ernest Kohler and many nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents Vella Mae and Clifford Henry and niece Brenda Tipton.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.