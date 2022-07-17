John Paul McKinley passed away peacefully at home in Roswell, NM on July 4, 2022. After two battles with cancer John went to be with God. John was born on February 22, 1979, to Jack and Elia McKinley in El Paso, TX.
John was the first-born son and the second child to Jack and Elia McKinley. John had a talent for drawing which he inherited from his grandfather Richard Jack McKinley and uncles Junior Saenz and Oscar Saenz. Growing up as a child John, Gary and Liz spent many days playing outside riding bikes, swimming, and just laughing. Jack made sure to take all the kids on adventures outdoors. Target practice, learning to drive the truck when the boys were barely old enough to touch the peddles. Camping, fishing, and hiking were some of the many things done as children. Elia was the boys scout leader for cub scouts with Jack as her helper to keep the boys engaged in many new activities. John’s most precious accomplishment was becoming a father to Amethyst Rose. She would make him smile from ear to ear and laugh from deep down with her crazy antics. She will always know her daddy loved her with everything in him. If John would have been able to join the military, he would have been a sniper, he had that eagle eye when it came to target practice. John had a love of music in many genres and loved to dance. John is now dancing in heaven and free from illness.
John is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Richard Jack McKinley and Aurelia “Lela” Manuz McKinley, his maternal grandparents Fadrique Saenz and Severa Fuentes Saenz, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
John is survived by his parents Jack and Elia McKinley of Roswell NM, sister Liz McKinley and her son Myles Alexander McKinley of Roswell NM, brother Gary McKinley of Denver CO, Aunt Carla Gonzales and husband Manny Gonzales of Alamogordo NM, daughter Amethyst Rose McKinley and her mother Ann Woodrome of Roswell, NM. Also, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be July 21, 2022, at Church On The Move at 10:30 am with a reception to follow at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3201 S Sunset Ave.