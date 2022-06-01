John Thomas “Tommy” Murrell passed away on May 26th in Roswell, NM surrounded by his loving family. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with John’s Family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A memorial will be held at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 4th at 9 am with Tim Arlet and Laird Cross officiating.
Tommy was born in Roswell, NM to Juanita and Thomas Reed Murrell on Oct 31, 1929. Tommy lived at High Lonesome Post Office Acme NM where he attended grade school at the old rock school house at Fraizer, NM. At the age of 13, he moved to Roswell where he attended Roswell schools and graduated Senior Class Vice President for Roswell High in 1947. After attending UNM for one year he returned to marry his high school sweetheart, Jammie. The couple was married on July 24th, 1948 and were happily married for just shy of 74 years. Tommy and Jammie had three children: Judy, Diane and Reed. Prior to retirement, Tommy was a purchasing agent for NMMI, Thiokol and TMC. He enjoyed outdoors, travel, music and photography. He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Jammie; daughters: Judy Howell, Diane Sterrett and daughter in law Tracy Murrell; brother Charles Reed Murrell and wife Wendy; sisters: Sally Schackelford, Patricia Parsons and husband Don; brother in law’s: Randy Ellison and wife Debbie, Ken Ellison and wife Kathy, and Lendall Ellison; Tommy was blessed with five grandchildren: Dona Marley (Bill), Matthew Howell (Dana Jo), Corrie Rivera (Mario), Joshua Murrell (Amy), and Brandon Murrell (Becca); eleven great-grandchildren: Letisha Rivera, Isaiah Rivera, Travis Rivera, Cally Wood, Caysie Wood, Ryon Howell, Clara Murrell, Emma Murrell, Olivia Murrell, Natalyn Murrell and Roland Murrell. Two great great grandchildren: Eli and Rylee Chavez; and many more extended family members.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents: Juanita and Thomas Reed Murrell; son, Reed Murrell; son-in-law, Sammy Howell; sisters: Barbara Morris and Dorothy Stumberg; brothers: William Ted Garrett and Durward Garrett; and stepfather, Marvin Garrett.
The family would like to thank our Kindred Hospice family, Maureen, his nurses, his “Bathing Beauties” and Pastor Tim for their compassion, love and care for our Papa.
John’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.