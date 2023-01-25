Johnnathan Gerald Albrecht, 42, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Roswell New Mexico.
A Memorial service will be held at Gateway Christian Church on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2:00 PM with Pastor Rapp officiating.
Johnnathan Gerald Albrecht was born September 25, 1980, in Portales NM to Janet M. Albrecht. He attended Goddard High School where he graduated in May 1999. He later attended ENMU in Portales where he met his wife, Ashley Sherburne. They were wed on July 9, 2004, in Portales NM. Over the next several years the couple focused on their growing family and added 5 children to the bunch. John was a beloved coach of baseball and softball for many years. He loved playing video games, listening to all kinds of music, working on computers, bowling, and his family. John worked alongside his grandfather for 12 years before being diagnosed with cancer in July of 2021. He will be greatly missed by all that know him.
Those left to treasure memories of John are his wife, Ashley Albrecht; children: Nicholas, Madison, Emma, Devin, and Logan Albrecht; mother, Jan Albrecht; grandparents: Pat and Gerry Harrington; mother-in-law, Lisa Richards; three brothers-in-law: Justin (Jen) Sherburne, Chance Sherburne, and Douglas Sherburne; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
John is preceded in death by his father, Joe Albrecht; and grandparents: Joe and Shirley Albrecht.
Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with the Albrecht family at www.andersonbethany.com.
John’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.