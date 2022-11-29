Johnnie Urban, 69, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Johnnie’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a visitation at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at General Douglas L. McBride Veteran Cemetery on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM.
On January 17, 1953, Johnnie Urban was born to Esteban and Ramona Urban in Roswell, NM. He attended Hagerman High School, where he graduated in 1971. Johnnie enlisted in the United States Navy and retired as a Senior Chief Aviation Technician.
Johnnie married Judy Gordon on May 26, 1972, in Roswell, NM. She was Johnnie’s beloved wife for fifty years. Johnnie was a strong believer, loved the Lord, and was a Church on the Move member. Above all else, he was a family man, always filling everyone’s heart with happiness and love. John never met a stranger and always was fast to lend a hand to anyone in need. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Those left to cherish Johnnie’s memory are his wife, Judy Urban; daughter, Jennifer and husband Todd Barela; daughter, Sarah and her husband Julio Bejarano; son, Steven and wife Yvonne Urban; grandchildren: Hailee, Melanie, Zachary, Kayetlyn, Abi, Olivia, Sofia, John, Saylor, Sager, and Slade; as well as his great-grandchildren: Coraline, Jhene, Jianna & Rylee. His sisters Lollie Urban and Gloria Hutchins.
Johnnie is preceded in death by his parents, Estaben and Ramona Urban; brothers: jerry Urban, Steve Urban, and Jimmy Urban; and his sisters: Delia Arellano, Belia Montoya, Virginia Urban, Florence Flores, and Ruth Garcia.
Johnnie’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.