Johnny Arvel McClain, Sr. 83, went home to be with Our Lord on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Johnny was born in Roswell, NM and resided there until he retired in 2017 and moved to DeRidder, LA where he passed away.
Johnny served in the US Navy as the ships Barber for 4 years, 3 months, and 13 days from 1956-1960 on the USS Carter Hall, in the Pacific. After he was discharged from the Navy Johnny served on the Roswell fire department and worked with two of his brothers in family businesses trimming trees and roofing houses. Johnny then made his career of 60 years, being a Barber before he retired. Johnny’s Barber shop was his ministry, and he served his lord behind the Barber chair. Johnny loved to sing and play the guitar, go hunting with his son Johnny, Jr. & his son-in-law Audie & his pastor Buford Coplen and playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In his retirement Johnny continued his ministry serving in numerous ministries at Grace Community Church in DeRidder.
Johnny married his first love, Joy Loraine McClain in 1960 and was married for 31 years until her death, in 1991. Johnny and Joy were blessed with three children; daughter, TrySee Wyche and Audie of Roswell, NM; son, Johnny McClain, Jr. and Barbara of Roswell, NM; daughter, Joy Lane McClain of Roswell, NM; grandchildren, Lois, Valorie, Christy, Clint, Ruth, Sara; great grandchildren, Charles, Sophia, Joseph, Alexander, Kati, Carter, Avery, Christopher, Sawyer & Kambree; Johnny remarried Vickie McClain and was married for 31 years and she survives him at their resides in DeRidder, LA; brother, David Alen McClain of Roswell, NM, sister-in-law, Jerrie Ann McClain of Roswell, NM; sister-in-law, Karin Hickman of DeRidder, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joy Loraine McClain; parents, John Jay, and Florence McClain; brothers, Billy Joe McClain, Babe Austin McClain, Paul Homer McClain; sister, Wanda Mae McClain.
A funeral service was held in Johnny’s honor in DeRidder, LA, by his Pastor George Lee Glass on April 26, 2023. Johnny’s final resting place will be in his hometown of Roswell NM on Saturday, April 29, 2023, with a viewing at 8:00 am at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home with graveside services to follow at 9:00 am at South Park Cemetery, Roswell, NM, service will be officiated by Pastor Jack Ferguson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in honor of Johnny to the charity of your choice.