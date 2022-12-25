Johnny Ray Perez

Our beloved son, brother, and grandfather went to be with our Lord in Heaven on December 18, 2022.
He was born to Sophia Fierro and Carlos Perez in Roswell, New Mexico, on November 9, 1966.
He was preceded in death by his brother Ricky Perez, grandparents Pedro and Magdalena Fierro, uncles Manuel Fierro, Gilbert Fierro, and aunts Tomasa Vasquez, Epifania Cruz, Juanita Fierro, Cecilia Valadez and Connie Matta.
Johnny is survived by his mother Sophia Fierro Perez, sisters Sueme Perez, and Irene Perez. His daughter Raquel Montoya. Grandchildren Gilbert Dutchover, Alexis Dutchover and Joshua Montoya.
Johnny will be missed very much by all. Now he is reunited with his brother in heaven whom he missed very much.
Graveside services will be at South Park Cemetery December 27, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.