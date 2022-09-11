A funeral service for Jon L. Corn, age 75, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel with Pastor Danny Sons officiating. Interment will follow South Park Cemetery. The family will accept visitation from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, September 16, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Jon passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Jon was born April 9, 1947 to Ronald Corn and Billie Stratton Corn in Roswell, NM. He attended and graduated from Roswell High School in 1965, then attended NMSU. Jon worked as a mechanic, truck driver and as a big game guide for 35 years. Jon was an adventurous hunter and fisherman that traveled all over the world pursuing his hobby. He was an avid motorsports enthusiast who was a drag racer and later on a dirt track racer.
Those left to cherish his memory are close companion, Lorene McCarty; sons, Jon M. Corn (Amanda), and James P. Corn. Jon was blessed with grandchildren, Michaela Corn, Devin Rameriz, Hannah Price (Steven), Reba Miller (Derek) and 3 great grandchildren. Nieces, Elizabeth Farrell (Scott), and Rosalyn Berry.
Preceded Jon in death are his parents, Ronald and Billie Corn; wife, Kathryn Faye Corn of 39 years and brother Ron Corn (Dottie).
Serving as pallbearers are Jon M. Corn, James P. Corn, Bill Murray, Todd Kendall, Lester Burnes, Mike Tays. Honorary pallbearers are Stewart Taylor and Terry Emerson.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel.