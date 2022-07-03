Jon Marc Huff, 34, passed away on June 9, 2022 in Boulder Colorado. He was born December 17, 1987 to Jon and Terri Huff of Roswell, NM.
Jon Marc grew up in Roswell, NM and graduated from Valley Cristian High School in 2006. After graduation Jon Marc married the love of his life, Tracey Young on November 5, 2011.
His love for cars put him on the path to buy, modify and re-sell multiple cars. He also enjoyed buying and assembling various unique firearms.
Jon Marc is preceded in death by his grandmother LaVaughn Huff, grandmother Pat McFerraz, and his cousin Jesse Ferguson.
Jon Marc is survived by his wife Tracey Huff, his father Jon Huff, grandfather Hubert Huff, aunt Rhetta Ferguson, cousin Rachel Ferguson, his mother Terri Grey, grandfather Mac McFerraz, uncle Mike McFerraz, sister Elissa Featherstone, brother Nicholas Featherstone and numerous extended family members.
Jon Marc is deeply missed and will always remain in a special place in each of our hearts.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10am at Grace Community Church, Roswell, NM.
Internment will follow for immediate family in the Columbarium at Grace Community Church.