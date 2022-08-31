Jose Bernal Montoya known to most as “Joe” or “Coach Montoya” age 72, went home to the Lord on August 25, 2022. He was born on April 6, 1950, to Jose Montoya Sr. and Elena Bernal Montoya. He was a caring father, husband, and grandfather. He was lovingly known as “Poppy” to his grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Joe was raised in Tortugas, NM where he had many childhood memories with his cousins, sisters, and brothers.
The family moved to Roswell, NM when he was a teenager. He proudly worked at Pollards dairy while attending Goddard High School. Joe was a member of the 1967 GHS State Championship Football team.
He married his high school sweetheart, Gloria, in April 1969. Joe attended Eastern New Mexico University and earned a degree in Education. Joe began his teaching and coaching career at Flora Vista Elementary School. His career continued for 35 plus years, all in the Roswell Independent School District.
To many he was Coach Montoya at Mesa Middle School or at Goddard High School, where a majority of his career was held. He was a teacher of math and physical education. He coached football, girl’s basketball, and track. These years brought him fond memories of student accomplishments, City Championships, trips to the State tournaments, and many years of student athletes who he helped teach life lessons to. Joe wanted his athletes to compete and be competitors. He wanted them to reap the rewards of hard work. Joe had a big heart for his students. He was caring, understanding, motivating, all the while pushing for their full potential.
He wanted his students and athletes to be the best they could be. He believed in second chances. He believed that everyone, no matter who you were or what they have done, they deserved an opportunity to make something of themselves.
Joe had the best sense of humor. He often made jokes so that others would smile or laugh. He had such a generous heart. He unselfishly gave to others and helped out when he could, because he felt that he was so blessed.
Joe was a wonderful father. He enjoyed watching his children grow and have families of their own. Joe and Gloria had four children Cindy, Debra, Denise, and Randy.
Joe was of the catholic faith and read devotionals. Joe loved taking rides in the car and just “checking things out”. He was always keeping his eye out for a “good fixer-up” to buy. Joe loved spending time in Ruidoso. He could often be found at a slot machine where he had the best luck. He loved to listen to his Spanish music and watch football or boxing matches.
Joe was preceded in dead by his parents, his brother David, and his wife Gloria.
Those felt to cherish in Joe’s memories are their four children Cindy Gilbert and her husband Kyle of Roswell, Debra Merigo and her husband Al of Las Cruces, Denise Burrola of Roswell, and Randy Montoya of Roswell.
Joe was a proud grandfather who was generous, understanding and caring to his eleven grandchildren. He wanted his grandchildren to be the best that they could be. He guided them and supported them. Joe was at as many games, concerts, or ceremonies as he could attend; cheering them on or coaching them. Like his students and athletes, his grand-children have many life lessons from their Poppy. He had a big heart for each and every one of them: Meghan Sierra, Breanna and Bryce Sanchez; Phoenix Gilbert; Tarren, Taymon, and Trey Burrola; Isaiah and Aniston Montoya; Lauren and Madelynn Merigo.
The family would like to give special thanks for the love, care, and support over the years from Sylvia Eaker. She will always hold a special place in the hearts of the Montoya Family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care of Roswell. We have been abundantly blessed with prayers, support, and love from family, friends, and community members. Joe’s big heart has touched the lives of so many.
A rosary and mass service will be held Wednesday August 31, 2022 starting at 9:30 am at Assumption Catholic Church. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.