A rosary will be held at 9:30 am, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church for Jose Bernal Montoya, 72, who passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. Funeral mass will follow at 10:00 am. A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized with Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory.
