It is with great sadness and heartbreak that we share the life of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather's legacy at the time of his demise into God's loving arms. Jose Nicacio Sisneros, better known as Nash, was born on April 6, 1941, to Benito Sisneros and Isabel Martinez Sisneros in Anton Chico, New Mexico, where his ancestors had settled many generations ago. He was very proud of his family's culture and history.
The family moved to Portales, New Mexico where he acquired his education and work ethic, never letting go of his strong faith in God. He volunteered for service in the United States Army and was blessed to have served his country at a time when this great country needed him. He always felt that the Service to his country was a great blessing.
After completing his tenure in the military service, Nash decided to further his education by attending Bailey
Tech in St. Louis, Missouri, as he had married the love of his life, Sylvia Garcia Sisneros. Together they started their dream to fulfill and provide a good life for their future family.
Upon graduating from Bailey Tech, Nash turned down jobs that were offered to him in Spain and South America, as he had been stationed in Greece and Germany while in the service, and wanted to remain in his home State of New Mexico,
He worked for and retired from New Mexico Transportation Company as Superintendent after twenty years and was offered a job at New Mexico Military Institute where he was Supervisor of the Motor Pool for twenty years before his second retirement. Not one to stay idle, he then worked at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Artesia until his wife, Sylvia, retired.
Before and after retirement, they were blessed to have traveled numerous times throughout Europe and various countries with their wonderful friends many times for several years. They had just returned from a Cruise a few days prior to his eternal trip to the mansion God has prepared for him.
Nash was the head of the family and provided guidance and love for his children and grandchildren. He took his role as father and grandfather seriously and demonstrated to them the importance of strong love for God, prayer, unity of the family, fair treatment of others, and a strong work ethic.
Prior to the death of his son, Thad Sisneros, (January 20, 1967- August 27, 1981), who loved track, and because of his belief that every child did not, but should have an opportunity, he served as President of the Roswell Striders Track Club. He was instrumental in assisting in the funding and creation of the Track Club, even driving the NM Transportation passenger bus himself, in order for the team to compete in the various Track and Field competitions out of State. His efforts, along with the help of others, allowed many young boys to travel to, and compete in track & Field competitions throughout the United States. Many trophies, awards, and recognitions were earned by the Track Club. He still gets notes or verbal thanks from many of the team members who are now grown men, stating that he and coach Cheatem had much to do with how their lives had been influenced by participation on the team.
Nash's passion was restoring and working on numerous classic vehicles. He was very meticulous and his attention to detail was impeccable. He took pride in the work he completed, as his restored vehicles were admired by many.
Throughout his life, he was a member of the Roswell Jay Cees, Elks Club, VFW, Eagles, Senior Circle, and American Legion. He looked forward to his "Tuesday morning Board Meetings" with his friends and partners at "The Shop" where there was much coffee, donuts, and laughter as they solved the world's problems, or listened to the band as they practiced on Saturday afternoons.
Nash, lovingly known and referred to as "Pampo" by his younger grandchildren and "Pamps" by all his grandsons, is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia, and his much-loved daughters, Nash Sisneros and Shay Sisneros. His grandchildren: Nikko Sisneros, Hank Sisneros, Brandon Sisneros, Micah Sisneros, Jazz Sisneros, Xavier Sisneros, Catch Sisneros, and Bayli Sisneros as well as his great-grandchild Alex Carlos. Pampo was also a father figure to numerous foster children associated with the Sisneros family. He was truly loved and admired by all his nephews, nieces, and extended family.
Those left to cherish memories of Nash are his brothers: Luis Sisneros and Alex Sisneros (Paula); sisters: Rachel Bruce (Tom), and Margaret Estrada; brother-in-law, Rudy Garcia and wife Roseanne; sisters-in-law: Hope Rico and husband Henry Rico, and Martina Garcia.
Nash's first commitment was to our Lord and Savior. He would quietly isolate and pray that guidance and protection surround his family. Each morning before he set foot out of bed he would thank God for a new day and pray that something good would happen through him.
Preceding Nash in death are his beloved son, Thad Sisneros; parents, Benito and Isabel Sisneros; sister, Ruby Pena; brother-in-law, Paul Pena; mother-in-law, Genevie Garcia; father-in-law, B. E. Garcia; as well as his brother-in-law, Fernando "Fred" Garcia.
A Mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Friday, January 27, 2023, commencing with Rosary to be recited at 9:30 AM, followed by the Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place at South Park Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Nikko Sisneros, Hank Thad Sisneros, Brandon Sisneros, Micah Sisneros, Xavier Sisneros, Catch Sisneros, and Alex Carlos.
Those blessed to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are Rudy Garcia, Henry Rico, Konrad Garcia, Eric Rico, Jay Garcia, Louis Brady, Andrew Brady, Alan Brady, Lawrence Brady, Charlie Barela, and Mark Brady.
Nash’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.