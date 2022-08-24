Josefina Sanchez, beloved Mother and Grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at age 95.
A visitation for Josefina will be held at 12:30 PM, Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Dexter, NM, followed by a Rosary at 1:00 PM. Mass will follow at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow at Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman, NM.
Josefina was born on December 21, 1926, to Felipe and Catalina Martinez in Tornillo, Texas. She was preceded in her passing by her parents, brothers Ramon Martinez, Polito Martinez and Lorenzo Martinez, a granddaughter Alicia Aldaco and grandson Antonio Torres.
Josefina is survived by her brothers, Juan Martinez and Felipe Martinez; a son, Jesus Sanchez of Midland, Texas; daughters, Felipa Aldaco of Dexter, NM; Plasida Torres and husband Adolfo of Dexter, New Mexico; Manuela Rivera and husband Albert of Midland Texas; Katy Regalado and husband Johnny of Odessa, Texas; Mary Sandoval of Albuquerque, NM; and Rose Francis of Albuquerque, NM , 21 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Adolfo Torres Jr., Jaime Torres, Jose Torres, Albert Rivera Jr., John Michael Francis and Anthony Regalado
"I Made It Home"
I just wanted to let you know that I made it home. Everything is so pretty here, so white, so fresh, so new. I wish you could close your eyes so you could see it to. Please try not to be sad for me. Try to understand, God is taking care of me... I'm in the shelter of His hands.
Here there is no sadness, no sorrow and no pain. Here there is no crying and I'll never hurt again. Here, it is so peaceful, when all the angels sing I really have to go for now...I've just got to try my wings, but I'll be the first face you see when you get here.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com