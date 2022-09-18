Joseph Eduardo Lopez Rivas, 20 years old, passed on Sunday, September 11, 2022 with his loved ones around him. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory of Joe at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a rosary at St. John's Catholic Church on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 9:00am. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On July 3, 2002, Joseph Lopez Rivas was born to Mike and June Rivas, in Roswell, NM. He graduated and got his high school diploma in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Joseph was a hard working man after he graduated. He worked in construction and in warehouses. Aniessa Najar Lopez is the beloved wife of Joseph, who he shares a daughter and son with. He was a very smart man who could answer questions with a high sense of knowledge. He loved spending time with his family. He always watch documentaries and had a thing for comedy. Mark Wahlberg was his favorite actor, he watched all his moves while eating his favorite snacks and drinking chocolate milk. Joe was the best dad and planned the impossible with his babies. He was the funniest and most outgoing person you could ever meet. His soul was amazing, he was a live walking angel on Earth who now lives through his children.
Joseph is survived by his wife Aniessa Lopez; their children Adaely Rosalie Lopez and Joseph Eremiah Lopez; his parents Mike and June Rivas; his grandparents Adam Horton, Raul and Marie Rivas; his siblings Christina and Eleazar Sierra; their children Braelyn, Jairo and Jaziel Sierra in Houston, Texas. Esmeralda Lopez and Andrew of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Junior and Luna. Aunts and Uncles: Brandy and Junior Loya, Mechlia, Nicole, Eva and Amber Salazar. Daniel Garcia, Heather Satterfield; her children Jaycob, Maryah, “Beanie”, Kaleiha and Kehlani; Reyna Jaques (Godmother), Olga Silva, George Rivas, Raul Rivas and his son Ray. His nephews and nieces “Jay” Pacheco; Mark Anthony, Ayden and Levi ortega of Kermit, Texas; Johnny Ray Jr., Jaydeline, Jourey, Jaszy and Baby Jet Ortiz. Pets: Delilah Rae and Grogu Rivas. Along with lots of cousins.
Joseph is prceded in death by: His grandparents Rose Salazar Horton, Leonardo Lopez, and Felipe Guerrero. His great-grandpparents Fernanda and Felipe Horton, Eva and Ralph Cobos, Salvador Salazar, Roberta C. Lopez. His brother Johnny Jr. Pacheco. His cousin Marylou and Cruz Horton, Tio Boy, Robert, Josephine Salazar, Augi Horton, Alexis and Angel Horton.
Honorary Pallbearers are Monica and Flaco Cortez, Johnny Ray Ortiz, Stephanie Gonzales, Serafin Jr. Meza, Ray Rivas, Hector Hernandez, and Stefane Linares.
Pallbearers are Noah Salazar, Roderick Sedillo, Tyler Brown, Jr. Loya, Joray Horton, Joseph Gonzalez, Nehemiah Cortez and David Montoya.
“Save a spot for me and the babies. You watch our babies in Heaven and I'll watch our babies on Earth. Till we meet again. Always and Forever. I love you to infinity and beyond.”
-Your Wife
“Father, Son, Holy Spirit. Goodnight, God Bless you and I love you”
-Love Mom
Our Father
Our Father who art in heaven,
hallowed be thy name.
Thy kingdom come.
Thy will be done
on earth, as it is in heaven.
Give us this day
our daily bread,
and forgive us our trespasses,
as we forgive those who trespass against us,
and lead us not into temptation,
but deliver us from evil.