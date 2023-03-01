Josephine Garcia Barlett

(6/30/30 — 2/23/23)
My twin sister, Josephine (Jo) Bartlett, age 92, of Roswell, NM, went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Josephine was a resident of Casa Maria Nursing home for four years.
Josephine was born June 30, 1930, as a Twin under the care of a midwife in Roswell, NM, to Lawrence and Inez Garcia, who have preceded her in death.
Twin sister, Katherine Jaramillo of Lincoln, California, is the only surviving sibling of six.
Josephine is survived by a daughter Minnie Boyd of Roswell, grandson Eric Bartlett of Albuquerque, and two great grandsons, Marcos Bartlett, and Eric Bartlett Jr. from Albuquerque; A sister Katherine Jaramillo from Lincoln, CA; Special nieces and nephews; Theresa Ford from Annapolis, MD (Husband Bill); Tillie Barela from Albuquerque (husband Derek); Tony Barela (ABQ), Michael Barela (ABQ); Larry Jaramillo from San Antonio, TX (Maria); Mark Jaramillo from Orangevale, CA (Jackie).
Josephine is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence, and Inez Garcia; Brothers, Lawrence Garcia Jr., Sam Garcia, and Simon Garcia; Sister, Lillie Barela, nephew, Bobby Jo Barela, and brother in law, Crescencio Jaramillo.
Josephine was known by many in Roswell for her many years of working at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in housekeeping. She was a neighbor to everyone she ever met and a friend to all.
A family graveside service is scheduled at South Park Cemetery Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Franciscan Friar Charlie Martinez where she will be laid to rest with Mom and Dad. A very special thank you to all the Nursing Staff at Casa Maria Health Care Center. An eternal thanks to Josephine’s many neighbors and special friends at Sunset Apartments that brought her sunshine every day.
God Saw You Were Getting Tired
God saw you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be.
So, he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come with Me."
With tearful eyes we watched you suffer and saw you fade away.
Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands to rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us He Only takes the best.
(Author unknown)
We love you sister! Vaya Con Dios!