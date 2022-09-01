Joshua Paul McClain was born January 16, 1984, in Houston, TX to Karen Clingman Kruschek and Paul McClain, JR. He moved to Roswell, NM at the age of 2 with his mom and brother until 1991, when they moved to Wisconsin. After finishing high school in Wisconsin, he traveled around the country before settling in Roswell.
From the day he was born he had the most incredible energy and fun personality! He was one of a kind and people were drawn to him because of his charisma. He knew how to tell a joke and pull off a prank. He was so funny and constantly made everyone laugh, had the best smile and blue eyes, and the biggest heart of anyone right till the very end.
He accepted everyone just the way they were and made them feel comfortable to be themselves, which is probably why he had so many friends! He would do anything for anyone that was in need. He would literally give someone the shirt off his back- even if it was the last shirt he owned. He helped so many people through tough times and never asked for anything in return. Ever. He was so smart, creative, and talented in so many areas, but if he didn't know how to help you, he would figure it out pretty quickly. His loyalty and commitment was limitless- but good luck if he challenged you to a game of chess.
Joshua loved his daughter more than life and said she was the best thing he ever did. He also had so much love for his family and friends, his handsome dog Larry and his Green Bay Packers.
Joshua is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Arthur Clingman, maternal grandmother Marion Clingman, paternal grandfather Paul McClain, Sr., aunt Pauline Hunt, cousins Jeremy Clingman, MJ Madril, and Eddy Chapin.
He is survived by his incredible mom, who with her whole heart and soul gave him everything to take care of him while he was sick. His beautiful daughter Madison and her mom Margarita Ibarra. His best friend and brother Paul McClain III (PH) and his son Maddox of Houston. His sister Joanna Noga (Clingman) and her husband Michael and daughter Peyton of El Paso. His father Paul Jr. of Houston and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that were family.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Ballard Funeral Home. A celebration of Josh's life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 3, 2022 also at Ballard Funeral Home.
Josh would want everyone to come dressed just as they are and comfortable. He would love everyone telling funny stories and great memories they had with him and for us to be "cast iron tough" for each other. He will be missed beyond measure."
