Joy and Mondo Yglecias
"Our beloved parents, Joy and Mondo Yglecias, passed away after 47 years of marriage on Aug. 6, 2023, in a car accident while traveling to New Mexico for a family vacation. Our family is deeply saddened by the loss of these beautiful, kind and loving souls.
Mondo was born on January 17, 1956, to parents Alicia and Vicente Yglecias Jr. in Waco, Texas. Joy was born on June 1st, 1956, to parents Lucy and Jack Wiggins in Clovis, New Mexico.
Joy and Mondo met in Roswell, NM, where Mondo attended New Mexico Military Institute, and Joy was a Shift Manager at McDonalds. A short 6 months later, on Oct. 30, 1976, they married in Waco, TX, where they lived for a year before moving back to Roswell to start a family. They raised their two daughters, Stacy and Crystal, in Roswell before moving to Dallas in 2000 for new opportunities.
As a couple, Joy and Mondo were their best together. They were hard-working and very determined to provide for their family. After opening a successful sporting goods store, they both decided to invest in their education. Joy went first to school to study to be a registered nurse. While working at the local hospital, she found an opportunity that combined her desire to help people and her passion for flying, so she also became a flight nurse for Critical Air. In her 31 years of healthcare, she received multiple awards including Nurse of the Year by the New Mexico Nursing Association in 1997, and Texas Great 100 Nurses in 2009. Joy was very proactive in her career by working extra shifts and assuming additional responsibilities which helped her elevate into leadership positions at Medical City and Presbyterian in Dallas. This drive not only helped Joy achieve leadership positions, but also was the reason she completed her MBA at 60 years old.
Mondo was just as determined in his career. After getting out of the sporting goods business, Mondo went to school for a general business and marketing degree. A few years later, he completed a second degree in accounting, then became a Certified Public Accountant. After a 29 year career in Accounting, Mondo was very fortunate to spend 20 years at Turner, Vedrenne and Howard, P.C. firm before retiring in 2022. Mondo’s concentration was in audit, where he held the title of audit manager, but also supported the taxation side of the business. All those who know Mondo knew he was hard-working, diligent, and always there for his friends and family.
For as hard as Joy and Mondo worked, they also took the time to do the things they loved. Mondo enjoyed playing golf, grilling, and watching the Cowboys. Joy loved shopping, a good card game and a great movie. Together they loved traveling to spend time with family and friends, listening to their favorite country songs, and dancing in the backyard. Not only were they devoted parents, but were exceptional grandparents. They always made time to support their grandkids by showing up to watch their football, volleyball and swim meets. They never missed an opportunity to spoil them.
Mondo was preceded in death by his parents, Vicente Yglecias Jr. and Alicia Yglecias; and a brother, Albert Yglecias of Waco, TX and Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Wiggins and Lucy Wiggins of Roswell, NM.
Mondo and Joy are survived by daughters, Stacy Hutchens and husband Jefferson of Trophy Club, TX, and Crystal Yglecias and husband Michael Ehrenborg of Fort Worth, TX; five grandchildren, Isabella, Hunter, Natalie, Connor and Jonathan; and countless nieces, nephews and extended family.
Mondo is also survived by his brothers, Edward Yglecias and wife, Eloisa of Lorena, TX, and David Yglecias and wife, Linda of Speegleville, TX.
Joy is also survived by her brothers, Jack (Butch) Wiggins and wife, Donna of San Antonio, TX, Mike Wiggins and wife, Beckie of Franklin, TN, Mark Wiggins and wife, D’Ette of Albuquerque, NM, David Wiggins and wife, Christine also of Albuquerque.
Please join us in celebrating the lives of Joy and Mondo Yglecias at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Funeral Home, 5725 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034.”