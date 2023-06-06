Joy Denease “Joyce” Preston, 94 a longtime resident of Roswell, NM passed away May 29, 2023 in Atoka, OK. Joyce was born September 8, 1928 in Lexington, TX to Alvin Ray & Myrtle (Shaffer) Bownds. Joyce was born during the Great Depression and lived through the Dust Bowl era. At the age of 12 she came down with Dust Pneumonia, she survived it after a month in the hospital, a collapsed lung and having a rib removed. Joyce was a longtime member of the Country Club Church of Christ in Roswell, NM.
She married Sidney Guy Preston on December 9, 1945 in Carlsbad, NM; he preceded her in death on December 18, 1998. She is also preceded in death by two brothers Lloyd Bownds, and Ray Bownds; three sisters Wilma Grant, Thelma Fae Russell, and Snook Harris; daughter in law Trudy Preston, and one great grandson Justin Souza.
She is survived by one son, Larry Guy Preston and his wife Mary of Atoka, OK; one daughter Connie Jarvis of Ruidoso, NM; six grandchildren, Lavinia Gruis and her husband Richard, Wesley Jarvis and his wife Charlotte, Grant Guy Preston and his wife Karen, Sidney Guy Preston and his girlfriend Cheri, Jimmy Guy Preston and his girlfriend Colleen, Tracy Jarvis and boyfriend Colin. Numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A Graveside Funeral service will be held Wednesday June 7, 2023 @ 2:00 pm at the South Park Cemetery in Roswell, NM with Pastor Jason Boggan officiating. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty, NM. Grandmother will be remembered as an independent woman, for telling great stories and for living a very long life. For our family she is the last of the Great Generation. I Love You Grandmother, I will miss our phone calls.