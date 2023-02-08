Joy Marshalyne Rodibaugh passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. Joy was born in Tipton, Oklahoma on August 19, 1942 to Marshall Terry (Mutt) and Dorothy Jo (Beggs) Kittrell.
Joy married the love of her life, Ralph F. Rodibaugh in Roswell on May 8th, 1969 and shared 53 wonderful years together raising 4 children. Joy was not only a loving mother to her children and grandchildren but also helped to raise her siblings.
Joy worked at Levi Strauss for 25 years before the company closed. After Levi Strauss closed, Joy went back to school in her 60’s to fulfill a childhood dream of becoming a nurse which she accomplished with the highest of honors, Summa Cum Laude. She had a big heart and loved taking care of the children while working at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center. Joy was an active supporter of the Guardsmen & Families of the New Mexico National Guard receiving the Honorable Order of Molly Pitcher award.
Joy was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church and enjoyed Bible school studies with her Christian family and made it a part of her daily life to read her Bible. She made sure to pass God’s love to everyone she knew and lived her life faithfully serving her Lord. She is loved and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband Ralph Rodibaugh of Roswell, son Jimmy Stout (Debbie) of Roswell, son Keith Rodibaugh (Shanna) of Roswell, daughter Karen Harkness of Weatherford, TX, granddaughter Brittany Fletcher of Artesia, grandson Kenneth Kilness (Savanah) of Hagerman, granddaughter Heidi Rodibaugh of Roswell, grandson Nathan Rodibaugh (Glenda) of Roswell, grandson Austin Kilness of Weatherford, TX, sister Lucille Neely (Charles) of Lubbock, TX as well as 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Sherilyn Stout, sister Kay Reed (Willie) and brother Roy Kittrell. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11:00am at Bethel Baptist Church, 2420 N. Garden Ave, Roswell, NM.
Joy’s family would like to thank the nursing staff of Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care over the past several months. Their loving support helped to brighten her days and will always be remembered as a blessing to us all.
Psalm 30
I will exalt You, Lord, because You have lifted me up and have not allowed my enemies to triumph over me. Lord, my God, I cried to You for help and You healed me. Lord, You brought me up from the grave. You spared me from going down into the Pit. Sing to the Lord you, His faithful ones, and praise His holy name. For His anger lasts only a moment, but His favor, a lifetime. Weeping may spend the night, but there is joy in the morning. When I was secure, I said, “I will never be shaken.” Lord, when You showed Your favor, You made me stand like a strong mountain; when You hid Your face, I was terrified. Lord, I called to You, I sought favor from my Lord: “What gain is there in my death, in my descending to the pit? Will the dust praise You? Will it proclaim Your truth? Lord, listen and be my Helper.” You turned my lament into dancing; You removed my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness, so that I can sing to You and not be silent. Lord my God, I will praise You forever.
COME WITH ME
By Rhonda Braswell
God saw you getting tired
And a cure was not to be
So He put His arms around you
And whispered ‘Come with Me.’
With tearful eyes
We watched you suffer
And saw you fade away,
Although we loved you dearly
We could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove
He only takes the best.
It’s lonesome here without you,
We miss you more each day,
Life doesn’t seem the same
Since you’ve gone away.
When days are sad and lonely
And everything goes wrong,
We seem to hear you whisper
‘Cheer up and carry on.’
Each time we see your picture,
You seem to smile and say
‘Don’t cry, I’m in God’s keeping
We’ll meet again someday.’
You never said ‘I’m leaving’,
You never said goodbye,
You were gone before we knew it,
And only God knew why.
A million times we needed you,
A million times we cried,
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still,
In our hearts you hold a place,
That no one could ever fill.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn’t go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God took you home