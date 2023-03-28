Juan Mirabal Garcia, age 79, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. The Garcia Family invites you to take a moment and share a kind thought, a memory, or what your relationship was with him at www.andersonbethany.com
There will be a public visitation and rosary at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home, located at 2609 S. Main Street, Roswell, NM on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Visitation is 10:00 am-6:00 pm and the Rosary is at 6:00 pm.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 111 East Deming Street, Roswell, NM, on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 10:00 am, with Father Charlie officiating. Interment will follow directly after at the General Douglas L. McBride Roswell Veterans Cemetery located within South Park Cemetery, located at 3101 South Main Street, Roswell, NM.
On October 20, 1943, Juan Mirabal Garcia was born to Simon C. Garcia and Casimira M. Garcia in Richardson, New Mexico. At age 21, he enlisted in the United States Army at Fort Bliss Military Base in El Paso, Texas 1964. During the time he was serving his country, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and received several training and educational certifications. Juan also served overseas in Korea. While residing in Dexter, New Mexico he worked with the New Mexico State Highway Department as a mechanic. He married Delma Ybarra Romero, on February 12, 1970, in Roswell, New Mexico. They were members of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Roswell, New Mexico. Where they also renewed their vows for both their 25-year and 50-year wedding anniversaries.
Although he was disabled, he never let that stop him from providing for his family, helping anyone and everyone in need, and living life to the fullest. He enjoyed the simple things in life like going to garage sales, estate sales, thrift stores, finding antiques, and taking a drive to the mountains to play at the casino. He always watched National Geographic and every single John Wayne movie ever made. He enjoyed making jewelry, crosses out of different materials, refurbishing furniture, watches, belt buckles, and whittled wood to make unique walking canes. He also enjoyed giving these items to family and friends as gifts. He always cooked for every holiday or special event, his red chile asado was the best and he also enjoyed “experimental” baking. He loved all his family and especially all his godchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who called him “Bampo” or “Papo”. Devoted husband to his wife, his “Honey”, and always together showing the example of true love, for better or for worse. He was a man of great faith and always the jokester. His laughter was contagious, and he will be missed tremendously by his family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Juan Mirabal Garcia are his spouse of 53 years, Delma Ybarra Garcia; his children Ann Margaret Romero, Ernest Rene Romero and spouse Angie; Donna Briggett Becerra and spouse Juan Carlos and Jerry Garcia, his grandchildren John Archuleta and spouse Samantha, Chanay Meza, Clarissa Romero, Raelynn Romero, Marco Antonio Becerra, Aaliyah Monet Garcia, Sebastian Garcia, Elijah Garcia, Eziekel Garcia, and Matthew Garcia, his great-grandchildren Annaleecia Archuleta, Priscilla Archuleta, Jaylon Garcia and expecting fraternal twins – boy & girl; His siblings Mary Jane Garcia, Irene G. Pena and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
PRECEDED: Juan Mirabal Garcia, is preceded in death by his grandchild, Cecilia Ann Meza; his parents Simon C. Garcia and Casimira M. Garcia; grandparents Eugenio and Juanita Garcia, Rumaldo and Petra Mirabal; siblings Fernando M. Garcia, Eva Garcia Fresquez, Eugenio M. Garcia, Aurora Garcia Jaramillo, Ysidro M. Garcia, and George M. Garcia.
HONORARY PALLBEARERS: Blessed to be chosen as Honorary Pallbearers are his long-time friend and neighbor, Mike Clark, and all his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
PALLBEARERS: Honored to serve as Pallbearers are his sons Ernest Rene Romero, and Jerry Garcia, Juan Carlos Becerra, John Archuleta, his nephews Junior Garcia and David Zuniga.
The family of Juan Garcia wishes to extend sincere thanks to family and friends who have given prayers, condolences, and comfort during this difficult time of great loss. Thank you to all those who have given food and donations; to the Fresquez, Olivas, Bundy, and Garcia families for coordinating fundraisers; to the medical team of the Hospitals of Providence, Sierra Campus. Finally, the staff at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home for your guidance to put our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, our Papo to rest.
Juan Garcia’s tribute was written in his honor by his daughter, Donna Briggett Becerra.