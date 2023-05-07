Judy Kay Pilley (Coats) passed away on May 1, 2023.
She was born November 3, 1942, in Dexter, NM, and was the oldest of the two children of J.W “Dobber” Coats and Betty Joan Coats (Clemens). She graduated from Dexter High School in 1960 and married Jim Pilley that same year.
Jim and Judy made their family home in Hagerman where they raised two children, Jett, and Jana, and where she lived until her passing. Judy worked as a secretary for Hagerman Municipal Schools, Larry Marshall Insurance, and Waide Irrigation. Those who knew Judy knew she loved reading, her grandchildren, spending time in the cool mountain air, listening to George Strait and playing Farkle. She enjoyed time spent with dear friends and collecting an assortment of things.
Judy often told great stories of the time she spent growing up with her Granny Coats. She made excellent Saturday morning pancakes, and warm fleece blankets, and believed ice cream counted as a milk substitute. Judy was a beloved “Mimmi” to many and believed if something was worth doing it was worth doing right.
Judy Pilley was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. and Betty Coats, her husband Jim Pilley, a great-grandson Zain Lucero and her brother Vic Coats.
She is survived by her son Jett and wife Zana of Artesia, NM; daughter Jana Flores and husband David of Hagerman, NM; granddaughter Stefanie Stephens and husband Jared of Lovington, NM; grandson Christopher Pilley and wife Angela of Hagerman, NM; grandson Kade Lucero and girlfriend Jessica Caballero of Artesia, NM and granddaughter Kayci Lucero and boyfriend Malik Dixon of Hagerman, NM. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Ethan Stephens, Landen Lucero, Trevin Stephens, Liam Lucero, Jasper Pilley, Cameron Pilley, and Margaret Pilley, great-grand dog Jazzie; nieces, nephews, and a few old friends.
Graveside services will be held at the Hagerman Cemetery on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11:00 AM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.