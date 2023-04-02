Obituary for Mom
Julia Lynne (King) Baesler, age 82, was born to Jack and Jean King in Lexington, KY, on September 14, 1940.
As a teenager, Lynne moved with her family to Montana, where her father Jack was employed by P.A.B. Widener, III on a ranch in the Blackfoot Valley between Helmville and Ovando, MT. While in Montana she attended boarding school. The love of her life, Robert A. “Bob” Baesler, followed her family to Montana and the two were married on August 14, 1957 in Helmville, MT.
Lynne was a homemaker and mother her whole life. During 63 years of marriage, she supported her husband as he pursued a career in ranching. The ranching lifestyle took them off the beaten path for most of their lives but afforded them an opportunity to live in many beautiful places — Kentucky, Florida, Montana, Colorado, Oregon, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico — and to develop friendships that lasted a lifetime. Lynne was especially proud of being a 2010 Census worker in Chaves County, NM.
Lynne was an avid decorator. You could always find her watching HGTV or a home improvement show. Her biggest passion was for animals. She has been known to give a home to a stray cat or two, a raccoon, an iguana and even a hedgehog — just to name a few. She had a big heart and was a loving mother and wife.
Lynne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert A. Baesler; and her son, Charles Bradley Baesler. She is survived by daughter Jennifer Rawdon (Jerry) of Roswell, NM; son Lee Baesler (Michaela Crocker) of Rockwall, TX; brother, John King of Ocala, FL; and grandchildren Austin Baesler of Las Cruces, NM; Jacob Baesler of Rockwall, TX; and Meagan Sosa of Las Cruces, NM.