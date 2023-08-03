Justine Elizabeth Forrest, age 25, was born June 26, 1998, in Roswell, NM, and passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at her home in Salem, Oregon.
Justine is, was, and always will be precious. If you knew her, then you knew joy and what it truly looked like. I don't know anyone that didn't love her. Even the people that didn't stay in her life still had good things to say about her. She never met a stranger! She always met you with a smile, even if it was forced because she was feeling down. She still greeted others with ease. She was tough! And she could definitely stand her ground and stand up for herself. She had a strong opinion and strong beliefs and she always stuck up for the underdog, the innocent and every animal on earth. She was an avid lover of nature and the beauty and serenity of the outdoors. She loved living amongst the waterfalls and near the coast.
She played Baritone in middle school and high school and was first chair. She loved music! Justine will be remembered for her unique ability to be positive in every situation. For her laugh that reached in and pulled you. Her sense of humor, her deep compassion, Her piercing blue eyes and long, flowing strawberry hair, but mostly for her ability to make you feel important to her and loved by her. She was a self taught master seamstress, an entrepreneur, an artist, a writer, a dancer, a healer, a lover, a dreamer, a giver, a friend, full of love and light and amazing potential.
Eager to give all she had to this world. The odds were against her from the womb, but despite it all, she went thru life kicking and screaming, dancing, and singing! Determined. I will always remember her smiling, laughing, making ridiculous noises, laying in my arms looking at me like I hung the moon, I can smell her hair, hear her laugh, see her hopeful "love me" eyes. Goodnight our precious Golden!
Her memory will be cherished and she will be forever mourned by her Mom-Melissa Bourgeois, Lake Charles, La, and spouse Michael Joe Housden, Sister-Stephanie Lee Bourgeois of Chicago, Il, Sister Amanda Beck and brother in law Karl Beck of Artesia, NM, Niece-Sydalei Beck of Artesia, NM, Niece-Novalei Beck of Artesia, NM, Nephew Prhyslei Beck of Artesia, NM, Nephew-Moxlei Beck of Artesia NM, Grandmother-AnnO’lene Bourgeois “Golden” of Roswell, NM, and countless Aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from all over the world!
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to www.Savethebees.com in Justine’s name. In Justine’s words when facing memories, “look back and then keep moving forward, it’s the only thing to do!”