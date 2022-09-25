Justus Teldon Sanders (age 17) was born December 28, 2004 in Tucson, AZ to Jared and Vanessa Sanders. He was the youngest of their three boys. Justus had a smile that would light up a room. He lived and loved life to the fullest. He loved to make people smile and laugh. Justus was a student athlete who enjoyed playing football, basketball, baseball and track. He was a proud member of the Dexter FFA and was looking forward to serving the chapter as president. He loved to serve God and looked forward to spending time and being a part of the Roswell First Baptist Church Youth Group, where he was growing each day in his walk with Christ. Justus will be missed by his family, friends, teammates, classmates and community. He was loved by everyone he touched but now is forever in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We love and miss you to God’s hands and back Justus!!
He is survived by his parents, Jared and Vanessa Sanders, his brothers, Trevor and Jacob Sanders, his grandparents, Melissa Wright, Jimmy and Cathy Gower, Diane and Shane Phillips, Karen and Jim Bloodhart, his great grandma, Jo Wright and his aunts, uncles and many, many cousins who loved him with ALL their hearts.
Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Brock, Justin Fuentes, John Fulton, Wyatt Garner, Mason Martinez, Zackary Phillips, Ohen Swarengin, Adan Verdugo and the entire Dexter Demon Family.
Visitation for Justus will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at First Assembly of God Church in Midway. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com