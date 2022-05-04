Juventina Vela de Molina

June 5, 1946 — April 27, 2022

Juventina was 76 years of age when she fell asleep in death.

She is survived by her 3 daughters: María Elsa Valdez, María Félix Martínez and Abigail Valdez; as well as her 7 sons: Fermin Molina, Ram Molina, Jacob Molina, Fernando Molina, Job Molina, Abraham Molina and Marcelino Molina. She was also the grandmother to 13 grandkids and 4 great grandkids.

Juventina liked tending to her many plants and playing with her dogs. She enjoyed the company of her friends but she especially loved being surrounded by her family.

Juventina’s family takes refuge in the Bible’s promise of a resurrection of a paradise earth where “death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore.” (Revelation 21:4)

 

“Like a shadow in the moonlight

Like the whisper of the seas

Like the echoes of a melody,

just beyond our reach.

Past the whisper of goodbye

Love shines through eternity

Today we not say goodbye but until next time,

May we meet and embrace as if we never left.”

 

- Ivan Adrian Molina (Grandson to Juventina)

