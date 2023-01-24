Kameca Rachelle Martinez, 39, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Kameca's family at www.andersonbethany.com
FULL SERVICES: There will be a viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral home on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at St. Peter's Church on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at South Park. Please join us after the services for food at Mesa Salon, 426-452 E. 2nd St., Roswell, NM, 88201.
On March 7, 1983, Kameca Rachelle Martinez was born to Rosemary (Martinez) Henry in Carlsbad, NM. She attended Roswell High School, where she graduated. She worked for numerous restaurants here in Roswell. Kameca was a cheerleader at Mt. View Middle School and Roswell High School. She was a very friendly, polite, and sweet young lady. She loved her family and friends. Her pride and joy were her sons, Quentin and Vincent. She showed them so much love. She was always friendly to anyone she met and would always try to help others. Her big smile will be missed so much.
Cherished memories of Kameca are her children Quentin and Vincent; her mother and step-father Rosemary and James Henry; her sister and brother-in-law Chanelle and Qajuan Scott; her brother and sister-in-law Fauntan Martinez and Katrina Amerman; step-sister Janisha Rosa; step-brother James Henry Jr.neices and nephews Mya and Mac Burris-Scott, Alijah, Aliyah, Ethan, and Jordan Martinez, Madison, Justin and Jonathan Sanchez, Noah and Melani Rosa; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kameca is preceded in death by her grandma and grandpa, Angelita and Herbert Whiting and her uncle David Martinez.
HONORARY PALLBEARERS: Blessed to be chosen as Honorary Pallbearers are Andrea Lucero, Emily Silva, Anissa Munoz, Amanda Flores and Santana Ramirez.
PALLBEARERS: Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Quentin Martinez, Alijah Martinez, Aliyah Martinez, Fauntan Martinez, Adam Sanchez, and Chanelle Scott.
The family of Kameca wishes to extend sincere thanks to Pioneer Bank and everyone that has helped contributed to the memory of Kameca.
MEMORIAMS: Kameca's family suggests donations be made to Kameca Martinez Donation at Pioneer Bank in honor of Kameca.
Kameca's tribute was written in her honor by her family.