Karen Mae Norris age 78, of Roswell, NM passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family.
A Graveside Service for Karen will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 18, 2023 at South Park Cemetery with Pastor Sean Lee of Grace Community.
Karen was born November 18, 1944, to Courtney Pecos Holstun and Lillie Mae Turner-Holstun in Roswell, NM. Karen was very involved with the community. She was employed as a Special Education Instructor with the Roswell Independent School District for 30 years. She treasured her accomplishments in helping her students learn occupational skills for future careers. Karen took great pride in volunteering at churches in West Virginia and New Mexico, including the South Main Church of Christ and Grace Community Church. She loved to sing at services and other church events and volunteered her time as an ASL interpreter. She enjoyed helping with programs such as the Billy Graham Children’s Christmas Boxes Program and Fine Arts Camps. Karen also spent many hours with the members of the Roswell Joy Center.
Karen married the love of her life, Thomas Edward Norris, on March 7, 1967. She loved her family, and her fondest memories were the births of her son and grandchildren. She delighted in collecting glass and ceramic angels for her granddaughters.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Courtney and Lillie Mae Holstun; and brother, Courtney Holstun Jr. Those left to cherish Karen’s memory are her husband, Tom Norris; son, Michael L. Norris, and his wife Cynthia; brother, Gary Holstun; sister Kimberly Curtis and her husband Harry; granddaughters: Kaylyn Cherie Blanchard, Haley Marie Norris, Andrea Rae Norris, Autumn Cheyenne Guillen and her husband Sergio; grandson, Luke Alejandro Chavez; and great granddaughters Madeleine Blanchard and Amelia Montoya.
Karen’s favorite scripture was John 3:16. “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
The family would like to give thanks to all the wonderful caregivers who showed love and compassion to Karen over the last 8 years.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com