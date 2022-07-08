Katherine “Kathy” Helstowski

05/16/1970 — 06/30/2022
Kathy “Kat” 52, went to be with Jesus and her babies June 30th, 2022.
Kathy was born to Ronald and Harriet Helstowski May 16th, 1970, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. She had the most beautiful soul! She was always so helpful and willing to feed you or even give you the shirt off her back. If she had it, it was yours. Kat was a loving mom, grandma, aunt, sister and daughter.
Kat is survived by her daughter Tracy (Ornelas) Larson & husband Tyler, Mother Harriet Helstowski, brother Ron Helstowski & wife Carol, sister Vicky Marquez & husband Armando all of Roswell, NM. Brother David Helstowski & wife Michelle of Edmond, OK. Grandchildren include Ryan Ornelas, Jozalynn Larson, Alexis Larson and Aubrey Larson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents. Her father Ronald Helstowski, her daughters Danielle & Kassandra Ornelas and longtime best friend Mike Young.
“Mother in Heaven”
‘If roses grow in heaven Lord,
Please pick a bunch for me.
Place them in my mother’s arms
And tell her they’re from me.
Tell her that I love her and miss her
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek
and hold her for awhile longer.
Because remembering her is easy
I do it every day.
But there’s an ache within my heart
that will NEVER go away.’
A celebration of life will be held Monday July 11th, 2022 at 11 am at Church on the Move.