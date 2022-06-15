Katherine “Kathy” Vigil

November 7, 1951 – June 8, 2022
On the morning of Wednesday, June 8th, 2022, Kathy Vigil (70) of Roswell, New Mexico passed away peacefully in her family home. The family feels her “Viejo” came to visit her while sleeping and carried her away with him as she always thought of and missed him dearly.
SERVICES: A viewing will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm with a Rosary to follow at 6:00 pm. A Mass will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church at the Ave Maria Center, on June 17, 2022, at 10:00 am with interment to follow immediately after at South Park Cemetery. A reception will follow after funeral services at 310 E. Van Buren.
On November 7, 1951, Kathy was born in Roswell, New Mexico, to Amado Quintero and Josephine Archuleta Dominguez, and was raised by Bonifacio Dominguez. She attended school at the Yucca up until the 9th grade. Kathy later resumed her studies and successfully obtained her General Education Diploma graduating in the year 2000. She lovingly married her beloved husband, Steve Joe Vigil Sr. on May 17, 1969, by the justice of the peace then they were married at St. John’s Catholic Church on December 20th, 1969, in Roswell, New Mexico.
Together they raised four loving children and helped raise many grandchildren. She worked for many years with Levi Strauss until their closure. She then went on to work for ResCare New Mexico. While there she worked as a dedicated, hardworking, and compassionate staff serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She worked as long as she was able to while managing her own battles with Parkinson’s all the while never using it as an excuse. She always strived to give her all each and every day to make a difference in their lives.
A loving wife, mother, grandparent, great-grandparent, and friend, Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her beloved husband Steve. She loved the outdoors tremendously. Kathy loved to fish, hunt, camp, ride around with her brother Alex on the side-by-side ATV and spend time with family and friends at the family cabin and property in the Capitan Mountains. She always enjoyed watching her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids playing organized sports such as baseball, soccer, softball, etc. Her hobbies included but were not limited to hunting, fishing, camping, metal detecting, gambling (especially the Casino, Family Poker Nights, and lottery scratchers), bingo, watching her gameshows, spending time with her kids/grandkids, taking rides to the mountains and around town. Kathy always enjoyed sitting outside with family while listening to Spanish music and having an occasional drink while laughing, joking, telling stories, and reminiscing about the “Good Old Days”. She always enjoyed being with family and friends during all the holiday seasons. Kathy really enjoyed all the time spent at the family cabin for easter, hunting season, and whenever the opportunity presented itself. She was kind, humble, and one of the most unselfish people there was, always putting others’ needs before her own.
Kathy will be greatly missed, each and every second of each and every day! May she fly high in the heavens above with all our loved ones, while always being there to look down upon us as one of Heaven’s Heavenly Angels!!!
SURVIVED BY: Sarah and Adrain Sanchez, Marty and Lorena Vigil, Eugene Vigil and Antoniett Gibson; very special granddaughter, Regina and Chris Farnsworth, Daniel Vigil (Teresa), Adriana Sanchez, (Anthony), Santana Vigil (Alex), Marty Vigil Jr. (Jewel), Bianca Lopez (Everett), Jonathan Vigil, Lianna Vigil, Maria Del Rosario Vigil de Mendoza, Jennifer, Julianna, Jacqueline, Steve Jr. Vigil III, and Faith Garcia; eight great-grandkids and one on the way; new to the family, Julian and Luis Tejeda; brothers and sisters: Alex and Florence Dominguez, Henry Dominguez, Dolores and Abel Salazar, Veronica and David Marquez, Helen and Frank Dominguez.
PRECEDED: Kathy is preceded in death by her husband, Steve Joe Vigil Sr.; son, Steve Joe Vigil Jr.; parents: Amado Quintero and Josephine Archuleta Dominguez; the person who raised her, Bonifacio Dominguez; siblings: Anita Salazar, Irma Meza, Yvonne Canales, Johnny Dominguez, and Johnny Archuleta.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Marty Vigil, Eugene Vigil, Jonathan Vigil, Daniel Vigil, Chayanne Salazar, Christopher Farnsworth, Lench Sanchez, and Israel Lopez.
Honored to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are Adrian Sanchez, Alex Dominguez, Manuel Vigil Jr., Marty Vigil Jr., Fred Renteria, and Rudy Anaya.
Kathy’s tribute was lovingly written in her memory by her family.