Kathryn Morrow, 69, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Kathy was born April 20, 1954, in Odessa, Texas to Moody Morrow and SueDoughten Morrow. She was extremely proud of her education. She worked hard and received not only her bachelor’s degree, but two master’s degrees from Eastern New Mexico University. Kathy taught school for over thirty years and coached volleyball. She was an avid sports lover especially softball and volleyball. Kathy never met a hardware store she didn’t like. In fact, after she retired from teaching, she worked for ten years at Home Depot before she retired the second time. Kathy and Frances were able to build their own home from ground up and even included a swimming pool. She had a special place in her heart for all animals.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Sue Morrow; sister, Marion Reiff; and dear friend, Frances Taylor.
Survivors include her father, Moody Morrow of Borger; sister, Jan Bostic of Amarillo; nieces and nephews, Jon Logan and wife Shawna, Mara Heflin and husband Zach, Joshua Reiff and wife Crystal, Jacob Reiff and wife Kendra, Justin Reiff; all of her Taylor family; and a host of extended family.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.