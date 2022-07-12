Kathy Sue Jorgensen, 76, of Roswell, NM passed away after a long illness on July 9, 2022.
Kathy grew up in California and retired from American Airlines. She thoroughly enjoyed her life in Roswell. She loved golf, cards, vacations with friends and spending time with her pets. She loved laughing and bringing smiles to everyone around her. Her presence will be felt in the memories we all share of her.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Eric & Dorothy Jorgensen, her sister Connie Drury and her nephew Robert Drury.
She is survived by her loving life partner Carol Nail, her brother Paul Jorgensen and wife Pam, her sister Gail Mecono, her brother-in-law Ron Drury, her niece Denise Mobers and husband Andy and her great nieces, Sara and Evyn.
Kathy also leaves behind many very close, dear friends both near and far.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at their home 900 North Moore in Roswell.