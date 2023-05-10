Kay Elizabeth Rhodes, 79, left this world on May 6, 2023, to join our Lord and Savior in Heaven. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Kay’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Kay was born to Leo E. Young and Luella (Spencer) Young on April 3, 1944, in Hazelton, PA. She attended schools in Weatherly, PA, Wellington, CO, and Cheyenne, WY. She worked as the Assistant Manager/Accountant at the Holiday Inn in Steamboat Springs, CO for many years., then moved to Albuquerque and was the assistant manager and accountant at the Plaza Inn. She relocated to Roswell, NM in 1998 where she worked at the Roswell Daily Record for 10 years as an ad builder prior to her retirement. Kay was a member of Grace Community Church and enjoyed attending while she was still able.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Lisa Rison of Colorado; three grandchildren: Brandon Rison, Evangeline Rison, and Jonathan Rison; four siblings: Bill Young of Virginia, Doug Young (Susan) of Las Cruces NM, Mike Lanning (Lena) of Rogue River Oregon; and her sister and caregiver, Susan Davidson of Roswell; also many nieces and nephews; and her very special nephew, James Dockter of Roswell.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Rhodes; beloved son, Greg Clark; sister, Belle Sewell; and brother, Leo E. Young, Jr.
There are no local services planned as Kay requested that cremation take place and her ashes be released in the mountains of Colorado where she will join her son.
Our heartfelt thanks to Gentiva Hospice, to Kay's nurses, Takiesha, who was much more than a nurse to Kay and I. Maureen, for your care of Kay and keeping her comfortable. To the Health Aides, Lynette, Rosalita and Paulette, thank you for your kindness and caring. To the Hospice Chaplin, Tim, who lifted her spirits every week with his music and kind words. All of you were always there for us and are greatly appreciated.
My sister, my life-long friend, you are much loved and will always be with me.