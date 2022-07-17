Kayla Anne Melnyk

Kayla Anne Melnyk

November 15, 2002 — June 29, 2022

Age 19

“As I Sit in Heaven”

by Anonymous

As I sit in Heaven

And watch you everyday

I try to let you know with signs

I never went away

I hear you when you’re laughing

And watch you when you sleep

I even place my arms around you

To calm you as you weep

I see you wish the days away

Begging to have me home

So I try to send you signs

So you know you are not alone

Don’t feel guilty that you have

Life that was denied to me

Heaven is truly beautiful

Just you wait and see

So live your life, laugh again

Enjoy yourself, be free

Then I know with every breath you take

You’ll be taking one for me…

Kalya Anne was a daughter who was truly one of a kind. She had a heart of gold. She was the best part of us. A bubbly kid, who helped anybody she could. She was an amazing sister and a good friend. She was a writer, loved to read and draw as well. She was an amazing cook and also loved to bake. She was her Nannies caregiver who took on a big responsibility when she didn’t have to, but wanted to because she loved her Nannie so much. She loved her animals especially her dog, Luna – who is completely lost without her human.

She loved and collected wolves. Her favorite holiday was Halloween because she could dress up to be anything she wanted to be. She was an avid online gamer and loved Anime. She was really getting into photography. She really loved astronomy and all things about space.

Kayla is survived by her parents, Shawn and Lindsey Melnyk; her sister, Ella Marie; her little brother, Aiden Joseph; and her Nannie, Mariann Nanson.

A Viewing will be held at 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Ballard Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Ballard Funeral Home.

“We are all connected to each other biologically, to the Earth, chemically, to the rest of the Universe atomically.” - Neil DeGrasse Tyson

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory.

Service information

Jul 18
Public Viewing
Monday, July 18, 2022
10:00AM-6:00PM
Ballard Funeral Home Chapel
910 S. Main
Roswell, NM 88203
Jul 19
Funeral Service
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
3:00PM
Ballard Funeral Home Chapel
910 S. Main
Roswell, NM 88203
