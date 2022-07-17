Kayla Anne Melnyk

November 15, 2002 — June 29, 2022
Age 19
“As I Sit in Heaven”
by Anonymous
As I sit in Heaven
And watch you everyday
I try to let you know with signs
I never went away
I hear you when you’re laughing
And watch you when you sleep
I even place my arms around you
To calm you as you weep
I see you wish the days away
Begging to have me home
So I try to send you signs
So you know you are not alone
Don’t feel guilty that you have
Life that was denied to me
Heaven is truly beautiful
Just you wait and see
So live your life, laugh again
Enjoy yourself, be free
Then I know with every breath you take
You’ll be taking one for me…
Kalya Anne was a daughter who was truly one of a kind. She had a heart of gold. She was the best part of us. A bubbly kid, who helped anybody she could. She was an amazing sister and a good friend. She was a writer, loved to read and draw as well. She was an amazing cook and also loved to bake. She was her Nannies caregiver who took on a big responsibility when she didn’t have to, but wanted to because she loved her Nannie so much. She loved her animals especially her dog, Luna – who is completely lost without her human.
She loved and collected wolves. Her favorite holiday was Halloween because she could dress up to be anything she wanted to be. She was an avid online gamer and loved Anime. She was really getting into photography. She really loved astronomy and all things about space.
Kayla is survived by her parents, Shawn and Lindsey Melnyk; her sister, Ella Marie; her little brother, Aiden Joseph; and her Nannie, Mariann Nanson.
A Viewing will be held at 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Ballard Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Ballard Funeral Home.
“We are all connected to each other biologically, to the Earth, chemically, to the rest of the Universe atomically.” - Neil DeGrasse Tyson
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry and live stream link can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.