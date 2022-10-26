Kenneth Holmes Scates
Kenneth Holmes Scates, 82, was called home to his eternal resting place on Friday, October 21, 2022. Please take a moment to share kind thoughts or memories with Kenneth’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Kenneth was born at home in Dexter, New Mexico, on November 9, 1939, to his parents, Joe Frank Scates and Flora Stephens-Scates. The Scates family farmed the area around Dexter until 1948 and then moved to East Grand Plains, where his father and family worked the Stanley Whitehead’s Agricultural Farm. The sons helped bale hay, and the daughters worked in the gardens hoeing and picking cotton. As the oldest son, Kenneth was a great help to the farm as he adapted well to farming cotton and alfalfa under his father's instruction, whom he idolized. From his Father, Kenneth gained the knowledge to have a solid work ethic, a positive attitude, and a love of others. Additionally, Kenneth’s mother loved her children deeply and always called them her “lucky seven.” Moreover, Flora set the example of always putting others first. His parents’ loving examples guided him throughout his life as he did well in school and excelled in Mathematics.
Kenneth enlisted in the Army in 1958, spent two years in Germany driving transport trucks through Europe, and went to the reserves ready in 1960-1964. When he returned to the farm in 1960, Kenneth started working various carpentry jobs, never realizing this would be the vocation he would love and spend the rest of his life doing. After working for many home builders in Alamogordo, Cloudcroft, and Roswell, Kenneth decided to take a job requiring him to move to Albuquerque to oversee a Home Construction Company that built multiple houses on a yearly basis. Eventually, he decided to move back to Roswell and partner with a friend to build homes. When Kenneth’s friend retired, he decided to go into business alone and began Double S Construction; later, the name changed to Ken’s Homes Construction. His company was known for its custom designs, cabinets, and beautiful woodwork. Kenneth had strict discipline about home building, stating: “Only the best will do, and a foundation is the first place to start a well-built home.” He pioneered and innovated a better method of anchoring foundations that other builders adopted. Kenneth produced the highest quality homes by being tough, fair, and ensuring they met top standards and codes. He was not ONLY a Home Builder but a Subdivision Developer, where he developed five subdivisions in Roswell. Furthermore, in his private life, Kenneth was always tinkering with devices and experimental projects and worked on a prototype of a perpetual motion machine.
Kenneth had a love for traveling, and he and his wife Detta traveled extensively in the United States and Canada, visiting national parks and other points of interest. He also enjoyed gardening vegetables and hunting deer and elk in the Black Range of New Mexico...he rarely missed an opportunity to apply for a permit. Kenneth was a people person, always wanting to visit and talk. He had the gift of gab and used it whenever and wherever he was. Much like his father, Kenneth could make friends with strangers even while waiting in line. His extended family members and friends could expect to have frequent calls or in-person visits when his health allowed. Visiting his elderly mother when she lived was a special joy to him. In his last days, Kenneth turned his focus on those who had gone before him and loved to talk and share stories about them. Furthermore, he wanted all of his family to know family is everything. Kenneth found a relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His first cousin, Rev. Dee Hubbard, led him to his Savior. Kenneth then took up reading his Bible to learn more about his Lord, eventually reading through the entire Holy Bible. Kenneth will be greatly missed by his family and friends!
Kenneth is survived by his beloved spouse, Detta Schuler-Scates; son, Kenneth Scates, Jr.; daughter, Terry (Rich) Lindberg; step-daughter, Amanda (David) Whitt; stepson, Russell (Renate) Schuler; sister, Hazel (Ron) MacArthur; sister-in-law, Bea Scates; grandchildren: Brittney Lindberg, Ashley (James) Jenkins, Michael (Helen) Whitt, Justine (Chase) Schuler-Williams, Grant Roberts; as well as his great-grandchildren: Remington, Brynlee, Lily; and leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceding Kenneth in death are his parents, Joe Frank Scates and Flora Stephens-Scates and his siblings: Lavern Tyler, Violet Russell, Sylvia Crosby, Wayne Scates, and Johnnie Scates.
SERVICES: There will be a Viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at South Park Cemetery on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 10:00 AM.
Kenneth’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.