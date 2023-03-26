12-15-37 — 03-16-23
85 years old
Kenneth was born in Roswell, New Mexico to Hap and Agnes Irvin and was one of six children. Kenneth married Mary, the love of his life June 26, 1957, and they were married for sixty-three and a half years. He and Mary had two daughters Susie and Kim, four grandchildren: Myranda, Ashley, Cassie, and Michael, six great grandchildren: Brando, Jakup, Zia, Bexley, Brody and Leiyo.
Kenneth is survived by two siblings, a brother Glen and a sister Betty. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his grandson, three great grandchildren, two brothers and one sister.
Kenneth was a home grown Roswell boy and never wanted to live anywhere else. He was a real cowboy and broke and trained horses from a very young age. He always dressed the part with his black Resistol cowboy hat, tucked in western shirt with a belt buckle and cowboy boots of course.
Kenneth was a musician and played the guitar and sang country music. He had a western band and played for country dances at many venues around Roswell. Gene Autry had nothing on Kenneth, he was definitely the singing cowboy.
Kenneth was a manager for Apex Moving and Storage in his early career and later he worked at the Roswell Test Facility as an Reverse Osmosis Operator and retired from the city of Roswell. After retirement he continued to work as a consultant for A O Smith Water Heaters.
Kenneth attended LFD Elementary School, Pueblo Junior High, Roswell High School and he was in the Army Reserves.
Kenneth owned racehorses and raced them at the New Mexico Horse tracks, primarily at Ruidoso Downs. His love for horses was shared with his youngest sister Betty, one of the first women jockeys. His daughters and oldest granddaughter Myranda were rodeo queens and his grandson Jakup competed in the Youth National Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada. All of the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren ride and share his love for horses.
Kenneth was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting mule deer in the Capitan Mountains every year. Kenneth rarely returned home without a trophy.
Hunter, horseman, musician, husband, father, grandfather and friend, Kenneth was loyal, dedicated and passionate. He was a wonderful role model to the generations that followed and blazed a trail that left sparks.
Kenneth will be remembered for the example he set and the life he lived, he will always be loved and never forgotten.
*A memorial will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.