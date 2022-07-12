09/21/1968 — 07/02/2022

Kenneth Flores of Albuquerque, NM passed away on July 2, 2022. He was born in El Paso.

A viewing will be held at Daniels Family Funeral Home on Wednesday 07/13/2022 from 4pm to 6pm at 9420 4th St NW, ABQ, NM 87114.

A rosary will be recited on Wednesday 07/13/22 at 6pm at Daniels Family Funeral Home-Alameda Mortuary followed by funeral mass on Thursday 07/14/22 at 9am at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church.

To read the full obituary please visit www.AlamedaMortuary.com.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.