09/21/1968 — 07/02/2022
Kenneth Flores of Albuquerque, NM passed away on July 2, 2022. He was born in El Paso.
A viewing will be held at Daniels Family Funeral Home on Wednesday 07/13/2022 from 4pm to 6pm at 9420 4th St NW, ABQ, NM 87114.
A rosary will be recited on Wednesday 07/13/22 at 6pm at Daniels Family Funeral Home-Alameda Mortuary followed by funeral mass on Thursday 07/14/22 at 9am at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church.
To read the full obituary please visit www.AlamedaMortuary.com.