Kenneth Wayne Doyle passed from this life on October 27, 2022, at University Medical Center in Lubbock, TX.
He was born February 12, 1956, to Don and Neva Doyle in Paragould, AR.
He attended Flora Vista elementary (now known as Nancy Lopez elementary), Mesa Middle School and Goddard High School. He was a tremendous athlete playing East Side Little League baseball which led to his success playing for the Rockets in baseball as well as football.
He is preceded in death by his parents Don and Neva Doyle.
Those left to cherish his memories are two sons, Kalyn (Stephannie) of Cleburne, TX, Justin (Desimee) of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. One daughter, Kasey of Lake Jackson, TX and stepdaughter, Miranda (Kris) Taylor of Slidell, TX. Sisters Gwen Doyle of Roswell, Shannon Bradshaw (Monty) of Lubbock and brother Kelly (Deanna) of Burleson.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
The family kindly asks donations to be made to the American Cancer Society or other charity of choice. They would also like to thank Healthbridge in Roswell, NM for their home health services and taking such great care of Kenneth.
“Keep Angels all around you to keep you from harm and guide and protect you until you’re safe in His arms, with Angels all around you’re never alone and you’ll be protected until you make it Home.”