Kyle J. Gumfory Obituary
Kyle J. Gumfory, 34, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or message at www.andersonbethany.com.
On January 25, 1989, Kyle Gumfory was born to Daniel and Darla Gumfory in Roswell, NM. Kyle was the beloved son of Daniel and Darla Gumfory, and a beloved brother and uncle. Kyle was a straight forward guy and said what was on his mind and didn't care if it hurt your feelings. Kyle was also a funny and kind person. He was a sharp dresser and high maintenance at times. His favorite sports team was the Raiders and he loved to argue with his dad over the game, especially when the Raiders and Dallas Cowboys played. Kyle will be missed by his family and friends so very much.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Kyle are his daughter, Mariah Nevaeh Gumfory, and two sons: Kyle Jr and Javiah. Dad, Daniel Gumfory, and his stepmom, Virginia "Sue" Gumfory. Kyle also leaves his older sister Kimberly Woolridge, and younger sister, Kristy D Gumfory. Two nephews, Isaiah Gumfory, and James Wooldridge, and one niece Hanna Wooldridge. And many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The Angel that came to take Kyle to his heavenly home, was (his mom Darla Gumfory). So now he has no more pain, and now Kyle and his mom are together again.
The family of Kyle Gumfory wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Kandi and David Lujan for being with Kyle in his final moments and here with us too.
Kyle Gumfory's tribute was written in his honor, by his family.