12/29/1946 — 10/23/2022
Our beloved brother, Larry Barton passed away after a valiant battle with cancer. He was a wonderful person, funny, gracious, and a great companion to his mother, sister, and brother.
He was born and grew up in Artesia, NM; the son of Dewey and Marie Barton. After graduating he joined and spent 22 years in the U.S. Air Force. He served our country both abroad and at home in Vietnam, Japan, Germany, NM and Texas. He attained the rank of Master Sergeant before retiring. Returning home to family in Artesia he began a new career with the NM State Highway Patrol as a night dispatcher. He liked to say “I told them where to go!” He continued with the NM Highway Patrol for 22 years. He spent his later years gardening and caring for his mother.
He is survived by his mother Marie Barton (95) of Roswell, sister Sue Steed of Roswell, Don Ray Barton of Artesia, and his cousin Marion Lovett of Roswell, nephew Darrin Steed and wife Kathryn of Midland, niece Elizabeth Fleming and husband Joe of San Antonio, and nephew Cohen Steed of Austin, TX. He also leaves behind 6 great nieces and 2 great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Dewey Barton of Artesia, NM. He was loved greatly and will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.