Larry Charles Stiles, 73, passed away on June 29, 2023, surrounded by his three adoring children. Larry arrived on New Year's Day, January 1, 1950, to Phyllis and L.C. Stiles. He was born and raised in Roswell, NM. He grew up playing baseball and continued to play and pitch through his years at Roswell High School, graduating in 1967. He married Alice Marie Winn on August 22, 1970, and they had three children, Alison, Julie, and Jacob. He served in the Army National Guard. Larry attended Mortuary school in Dallas, Texas, and then returned to Roswell to work at Ballard Funeral Home, where he served the families of Southeastern New Mexico for over 43 years.
Larry loved life and was rarely seen without a big smile on his face. He chose to see the best in people and in circumstances. He was compassionate, available, inviting, generous, and fun. He was a wonderful husband to Alice. He was an amazing father to his children and their spouses. He was an incredible Poppy to his twelve grandchildren! Larry supported his wife and children in all their school endeavors, sports, and activities. He coached numerous baseball seasons and was the equipment manager for Noon Optimist Little League. He was involved in Boy Scouts of America and volunteered for many Eagle Scout projects. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and time in the great outdoors. Trips to the Hondo Valley, Ruidoso Downs, or getting away with friends were always a highlight. He was proud to be the "Bean Man" on the award-winning, world famous, Circle Diamond Chuck Wagon Crew. He liked to play golf and was fantastic at keeping his pool and yard ready for parties and family gatherings.
Larry was an active member of First United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Sunrise Rotary Club and was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation. CASA, the Assurance Home, and several other community organizations were so important to him and worthy of his time, gifts, and service. Memorial gifts can be made to any of these organizations that were so special to Larry.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis and L.C. Stiles and his wife, Alice Winn Stiles. He is survived by his daughter Alison Stiles Nicholson and her husband, Brian, of Lubbock, TX, and their children, Maggie, Sam, Tommy, Jake, and Libby; daughter Julie Stiles Lynn and Dale Smith of Roswell, NM, and her children Eli, Noah, and Luke; son Jacob Taylor Stiles and his wife, Valerie, of Odessa, TX, and their children, Riley, Wyatt, Caden, and Carrington; his sister, Vicki Stiles Winder of Granbury, TX; and his brother Ricky Taylor Stiles and his wife, Christina, of Las Vegas, NV.
A visitation will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 6-8pm.
On Saturday, July 8, 2023 we will remember and celebrate Larry's life at Grace Community Church at 1pm.
We are thankful for all the love and care that has been shown to our dad always, but especially in these later years of his life. The nurses, doctors, and caregivers have been a tremendous help to all of us. He lived well and died well, by the grace of God.
