Larry G. Loy

Larry was the son of the late James R. Loy and Roberta Faye (nee Foster) Loy of Roswell, NM.
He grew up in Portales, Roosevelt County, N.M. and Roswell, Chaves County, NM. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the US Air Force 1966-1970, he attained the rank of E5. He was stationed at Lackland AFB, TX, Chanute AFB, IL, Luke AFB, AZ, Phan Rhang, AFB, VN, and Castle AFB, CA.
Larry’s career was his calling throughout his lifetime. 1970-1979 LA Police Dpt, CA; 1979-1991 Roswell Police Dpt, NM; 1991-2006 City Municipal Code/Special Services Dir, NM; 2006-2014 Municipal Court Judge, NM; 2014-2018 Presbyter/Stated Clerk Sierra Blanca Presbyter, NM. 2018 Retired.
1965, Roswell High School, NM; 1969, Compton Community/Jr College, (AS Admin of Justice) CA; 1970, LAPD Academy (Law Enforcement Certification/Sgt) CA;.
1988, FBI Academy Chief of Police, class #154, University Virginia/US Dpt of Justice, VA; 2006, NM Judicial Standards Training, Municipal Judge, NM; 2007-2009, Presbyterian Commissioned Lay Pastor, NM, TX; 2009, 2010, Presbyterian Presbytery Moderator & Stated Clerk Training, KY; 2011 Presbyterian Committee for Synod/Presbytery Restructure, KY & CA. 2018 Retirement.
He married his high school sweetheart, Dixie, in Roswell, NM 1966. They shared a blessed life for 55 years, raising two children together. Larry instilled a sense of family togetherness, faithfulness, fair play, and ethics because he treated people as he wanted to be treated.
Larry is survived by his wife, Dixie of their home in Temple, TX. His son Kevin (Nicole) of TX and daughter, Kristin (Andrew) of CO. Grandsons – C R Loy (Alexis) of TX; USMC Cpl F Sivley of Asian-Pacific post; Granddaughter – A H Loy (Gustavo) of TX. Sister Barbara Burrell of NM, Aunts Wanda Turnbough of NM, & Donnie Belle Jolley of NC; Uncle J. Charles Painter (Anna), niece- Laura Henry (Jerry) & family of TX. Sisters-in-law M.C. Hargrove of CO, P.S. Painter of TN, and brothers-in law D.D. Wolfgang (Connie Sue), J. R. Wolfgang of MI. Many cousins, extended family, and beloved friends across the U.S.A.
Celebration of Life/Memorial Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church (USA) 2801 W. 4th Street, Roswell, NM on Tuesday September 13, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.