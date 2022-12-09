Larry George Youngblood, age 77, was born July 1, 1945 to George Floyd and Carrie Ruth Youngblood in Talbotton, Georgia. Larry passed away surrounded by the love of his family Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Larry had fun hunting with friends and his two sons, Robert and Steven. (Except the time he lost Robert, that was the scariest day of his life). He loved passing out Christmas presents on Christmas Eve to all his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. As a huge animal lover he never met an animal he didn’t want to pet. At the time of his passing, he was trying to domesticate a pea-hen that showed up at his house. Like the pea-hen, animals that showed up usually ended up staying. Larry’s daughter, Amanda remembers how playful Larry could be. He would fold himself up in her Minnie mouse tent to watch movies. Larry struggled his whole life with dyslexia and when asked what his greatest life lesson was, he said, “I learned that I wasn’t as dumb as I thought I was in school.”
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Ruth; his wife Alta Jean Youngblood.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, sons Robert (Jennifer)Youngblood and Steve Youngblood and daughter, Amanda Gattis all of Roswell. Brothers, Danny, Benny, and Grady (Caroline) and sister, Linda (Tom) Crocker. Larry was blessed with grandchildren, Levi and Brandon Youngblood, Jessy (Robert) Crane, Gavin, Aleka, Geirson and Geoff Gattis. Also, great grandchildren, Syrenity and Gracelyn Youngblood as well as GW and JB Crane.
