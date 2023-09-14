Larry Hobson
The Good and Faithful Servant’s job here on earth is done but Heaven has inherited a new servant and the celebration has begun.
Larry Glen Hobson was born on June 9th, 1947, in Roswell, New Mexico, to Edward and Evelyn Hobson. Larry was the second of three boys born to the Hobson Family. Larry grew up on the family farm where he discovered a love of the land. He loved the challenge of fighting the elements to bring in the most bountiful of crops. Whether it was hay, corn, cotton or the beautiful red and green chile or the amazing fruit and vegetables that he and his brothers, Jerry and Harold grew for the infamous Hobson Garden’s that his mom, Evelyn started in the early 50’s. People from all over the state would come to enjoy the garden’s freshest and best produce.
Larry’s heart didn’t stop with farming, his family meant the world to him. The love of his life, Judy was his greatest support and cheerleader. Whatever it was that Larry wanted to accomplish, Judy was right there with him helping to get it done. Larry and Judy had the most amazing and beautiful relationship that gave us all something to strive towards in our own relationships. They loved each other immeasurably and family, their love for community service and giving back is what sustained them. They both had a love for the Chaves County 4-H and FFA Fair and the Eastern New Mexico State Fair and they both wanted to make them the best they could be. Larry’s biggest passion was helping and supporting the youth of our community and state. If he did anything out in the community, you can bet that it was to help out the kids in some form or fashion. His motto has always been “It’s always been about the kids.” He not only spoke those words, but he also lived them in every possible way. If he wasn’t helping 4-H or FFA members, he was doing fund raisers for the local high schoolers or lobbying for the NMSU Ag College. It’s always been about helping and supporting the kids and he’s never taken a dime in return.
Larry’s greatest asset in life was his son Clinton. In Larry’s eyes, his son was his pride and joy. He loved having him spend every summer with him when he was young. He loved that he was able to spend so much time with him out on the farm and in the tractor teaching him the ropes of farming which has come in handy as he now helps his cousin’s Levi and Whitney with the crops on the farm. Larry absolutely loved watching Clint play football under the Friday night lights when he was in high school. But what made him the proudest is Clint’s personal and professional successes. He was so proud to watch Clint walk across the stage to receive his college degree. But when Clint and his wife Mary brought Little Morgan into this world, he was bursting with pride to have another Hobson in the family. With Clint’s beautiful wife Mary also came her amazing daughter Chelsea. What an awesome and beautiful addition she has been to the Hobson Family. One of Larrys best and greatest times were when he and Clint would travel to Dallas to watch their beloved Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers play ball. It was an annual event that came with many stories and lots of laughs. The best memory was when Clint got them into the Fox Broadcasting booth during a rain delay or when he talked his way onto the football field pretending to be a member of the press. Larry loved telling of their travels and it made him so happy that they were able to make those memories together.
Larry also managed to acquire two daughters when he married Judy. He just thought he knew what he was getting into until he married Judy and she and the girls moved into his beautiful home on the farm. I’m not sure if he was truly ready for a house full of girls but once he got it figured out and laid down all the rules, he became quite attached and was the most amazing Dad who taught them so many things like having a good work ethic, giving back to our community and that no matter what, we are never better than anyone else in this world. He said that these were all the keys to a fulfilling and successful life. Don’t think that his life was all peaches and cream with a house full of females, they definitely gave him a run for his money and also gave him that beautiful head of gray hair. Raising girls and especially teenagers was full of surprises, good and bad at every turn, but he loved those girls and treated them like they truly were his own. Along with the girls came the grandkids whom he loved to spend time with. Each one of the grands have perfect memories of all the fun times they had with their Dandad. Cole, Taylor, Kenzie and Jessi all got to show Dandad’s show sheep at the fairs. He taught them to care and nurture their sheep, how to shear them and get them ready for the livestock shows. Jake and James would come out during the summers and spend time with Dandad and Amma as well. Being out there at the barn or in the garden, created the most amazing memories for all of them. Larry was also blessed with three great-grands, Rylee, Julian and Theo who truly brightened his days the last couple of years.
Larry had accolades and honors by the bundles for all the good deeds he’s done for our community and state. The latest was the 2022 Grand Marshall of the Eastern New Mexico State Fair, the 2021 Citizen of the Year for Roswell, NM, the 2017 Outstanding Caring Citizen Award, 2006 Heritage Family of the Year, Honorary American Farmer Degree, just to name a few.
He was many things to many people. He was the best friend, neighbor, brother, father and husband any of us could ask for. He was always a loving, caring, considerate and giving person who would do anything to help someone in need or to help them better their life. If you were a kid, he would do whatever he could to help them to succeed in their chose endeavor.
As we celebrate the life of a man who made so many contributions to our world, we ask you to remember something good he did for you or someone you love and to go out & pay it forward just like Larry Hobson would have done. He was a good man with an amazing heart that we will miss always.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Evelyn Hobson, his in-laws, Bob and Ruth Ross.
He leaves behind his True Love, Judy, son Clinton (Mary), daughters, Jami Bernacchi and Mikey (Cody) McGuire. His Brothers, Jerry (Vicki) Hobson and Harold Hobson. He had numerous grandchildren, three great grands and several nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
Pallbearers will be: son; Clinton Hobson, nephew; Levi Hobson, cousin; Dane Marley, son-in-law; Cody McGuire, grandson’s; Jacob Harp-Stearns, Cole McGuire and James Bernacchi. Honorary Pallbearers will be Hobson’s Heros. All Larry’s greatest friends and supporters over the years. He wanted to make sure that we honor them and thank them for all they have done through the years and especially the last few years.
Services for Larry will be Saturday, September 16th, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Hobson’s Hall at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair. There will be a private family burial following the services but the family would like to invite family and friends to celebrate with them following the burial at Hobson’s Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Chaves County 4-H and FFA Fair, the Eastern NM State Fair or any kids organization close to your heart.