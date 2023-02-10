Larry Hunnicutt

December 2, 1952 — February 7, 2023
Roswell — Seminole...... Funeral Services for Larry Travis Hunnicutt, 70, of Roswell, New Mexico, was held at 3:00 P.M., Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel in Seminole, Texas, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home, Seminole, Texas officiated by Sheila Kennedy.
Larry passed away February 7, 2023, in El Paso, Texas surrounded by family.
Larry was born December 2, 1952, in Panama City, Florida to O.B. Hunnicutt and Imogene Williams. Larry graduated from Roswell High School in 1970 and graduated from Eastern New Mexico University with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1974. He worked in the Petroleum Industry, as a Petroleum Land Manager and was the Vice President Land Department for Hondo Oil and Gas.
He was an all-state in football, basketball, and baseball, and received a full scholarship from UTEP in baseball. He loved skiing, biking, running, and walking.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents O.B. and Imogene Lagear, and Ruth Hunnicutt, brother in law David Kennedy and his grandparents Laverne and Paul Diffee, and Otto Buell and Margueritte Hunnicutt.
Larry is survived by the love of his life Kois Hunnicutt, his two sons Justin Hunnicutt and wife Vanessa, Grady Hunnicutt and wife Brittany, his three sisters Deborah Wheeler and husband Jerry, LaQuita Thorne and husband Grady, and Sheila Kennedy, and his brother Tony Lagear and wife Brenda. His two grandchildren Camden and Brooks and the third due in July.