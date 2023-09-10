Larry Lynn Waggoner
Oh Larry! There was never a dull moment when you were around. You were the absolute best at remembering jokes and had an ornery smile on your face all the time.
Larry Lynn Waggoner was born on Christmas Eve, 1942 and passed into glory on August 31, 2023! He lived a beautiful life, full of fun, farming, and friendships. He entered into the national guard as a young man and talked fondly of his time in service. He married his devoted and faithful wife Katherine in 1963 and they loved and worked side by side until her passing in 2017.
Larry is survived by his brother Terry and wife Jackie, their son Chris and daughter Dana (husband Larry Dunlap); his sister Tamara and husband Paul (Toon) their children Kyle (wife Caress), Colter, Anita Shanklin, and Rhiannon Toon; nephew Dewayne (wife Melinda) Dever; the world’s best housekeeper, Maria; his very close friend, Christine Hong, who helped him out of a deep depression after losing his wife, and by his "son" Timmy Taylor and wife Anna, and the sparkle in his eye, Lakynn and Case Taylor.
Larry was a staple in the agriculture community and he was always ready with a good joke or a funny (mostly inappropriate) story. He helped create numerous dreams for fellow farmers and was always willing to give great advice. He loved cars, going to coffee, a good steak, and being a grandpa, but he was absolutely in love with farming. He loved everything from the planting to the harvest. The saying that a farmer clocks in at age 5 and never really clocks out is absolutely true.
We are all the lucky ones, to have known and loved Larry for so many years. He is deeply missed. Larry was never without his snow-white hair and beard, bright Red Chevy truck and his American flag suspenders.
Please join us to celebrate a life well lived and to reminisce about the man that was... Larry Waggoner.
A viewing will be held from 2:00 to 7:00 pm, Monday, September 11, 2023, at Ballard Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at South Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory.