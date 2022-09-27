August 14, 1955 — September 23, 2022
On August 14, 1955, Larry Marvin Keene was born to Marvin Keene and Kathryn Lenderman in Socorro, NM. Larry attended school in Silver City, NM and then enlisted in the US Navy in 1973. While in the Navy he received the Nation Defense Service Medal. Larry loved music and was very talented in repairing and playing many instruments. He enjoyed working with leather and making jewelry. He was a gifted silversmith. He worked as a mechanic most of his life. Larry was always willing to help someone in need.
He is preceded in death by his father, Marvin Keene; mother, Kathryn Ruth Lenderman Keene; paternal grandparents: Lewis Andrew and Lilly Ollie Keene, and maternal grandparents: Claude LaFayette and Francis Rachel Lenderman.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Larry are his life partner, Kim Hopper of Roswell, NM; Daughter Spring Keene of Kalispell, Montana; sisters: Frances and Terry Lewis of Silver City, NM, Sandy and Chuck Sampson of Tularosa, NM; brothers: Randy and Marcella Keene of Colorado Springs, CO and Leslie Keene of Roswell, NM; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Larry will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Services will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM. A graveside service will be held at Fort Bayard National Cemetery in Silver City, New Mexico, on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Larry's family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Larry’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.