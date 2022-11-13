Laura Sue Kelly Read passed away at her home on November 5, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 26, 1934, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Agnes Bostwick and Jackson Lee Kelly and spent her childhood years in Atlanta, Georgia, which was the foundation for her true “Southern Belle” personality.
Laura attended the University of New Mexico and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity. She met her first husband, John “Jack” Richard Kennedy, while attending the University. They were married on August 21, 1954, in Phoenix, Arizona, and ultimately moved to Roswell, New Mexico in 1962. Laura spent the early years of marriage raising their two children and helping Jack in developing his dental practice. Laura was a strong supporter of the community, serving and volunteering for many state and local organizations. On the State level, she served on the New Mexico Governor’s Mansion Foundation and the Board of Keep New Mexico Beautiful. Civically she divided her time with the Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church Altar Guild, the Roswell Assistance League, Keep Roswell Beautiful, the Roswell Artist-in-Residence Foundation and Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art. Laura was the co-founder of a small business which prepared monthly care packages on behalf of parents whose children were cadets at NMMI and found time to obtain her Associate Degree from Eastern New Mexico University – Roswell. During her sixty years in Roswell, she made many great friends through her active involvement in numerous social organizations such as the Roswell Morning Garden Club, Investment Club, PEO, DAR, various book clubs, and poker clubs. Laura also enjoyed her time as a board member for the Ruidoso Jockey Club as well.
In 1993, Laura married Charles Bennett Read and they were happily married for 23 years until Charlie’s passing in 2017. Survivors include her son John Lee Kennedy (Diane) of Lahaina, Hawaii, and her daughter Susan Kennedy Head (Christopher) of Albuquerque, NM; two grandsons, Connor Kennedy Head (Haley), their daughter Sarah Katherine Head of Greenville, South Carolina, and Parker Jackson Head of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Laura is also survived by three stepchildren Carolyn Beall (Tom) of Midland, Texas, Betty Young (Jim) of Roswell, and Jim Read (Mary) of Ardmore, Oklahoma,
Memorial Services will take place at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with the Reverend Doctor Maurice Geldert officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Laura may be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 505 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Roswell, NM 88201, Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation, 400 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Ste 220, Roswell, NM 88201 or the charity of your choice.
