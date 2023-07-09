Lavinia Marie Gaines Harris passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Marie was born February 28, 1945, in Port Naches, Texas. Her parents were Richard and May Gaines.
Marie is survived by her son David Harris, and her daughter Rebeka Mitchel. She is also survived by three sisters, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marie attended her education in Roswell Public schools and graduated from Russell high in 1963. Marie was an accomplished hairdresser in Roswell for many years. She moved to New York City and attended ultrasound training, completing as her first in her class of 200 students. Her career then was as a certified ultrasound technician until retirement. Marie dedicated many years to the medical world and has donated her body to medical science for research.
Please remember Marie as the beautiful woman she was.